The Sea Eagles have done it again

AUSSIE RULES: The Whitsunday Sea Eagles want to claim the flag this year.

The side's intentions have never been more evident than in their 21.16.142 to 8.6.54 win on Sunday over the Mackay Magpies.

The Sea Eagles shot out of the gates at Magpies Sporting Club and never looked back as they took a 11.7.73 to 5.2.32 lead into half-time and finished the match with a dominant 21 goal haul.

Matthew Galonski and Bryce Matthews both claimed four goal hauls with Nicholas Proud bagging three.

The season long battle between Sea Eagles and Mackay City Hawks for first on the Premier's ladder continues with both sides on 28 points but the Hawks ahead on percentages.

The Sea Eagles return to Whitsunday Sportspark on Saturday against North Mackay at 2.55pm.