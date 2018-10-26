The Segway to awards victory

AIRLIE Beach tour operator Whitsunday Segway Tours proudly accepted a total of four awards at the Whitsunday Tourism Awards on Saturday night.

Winning a gold award for the Excellence in Sustainable Tourism category resulted in the subsequent Hall of Fame Award for the same category, after landing success three years in succession.

To round out the night, Whitsunday Segway Tours also received a silver award for the Tour and Transport Operator category and a finalist award for Adventure Tourism category.

Owner and operator, Zak Kelly, who attended the gala event at Discovery Parks Airlie Beach with his wife, Vhari, was ecstatic with the results.

"To receive such recognition as a multi award-winning Whitsunday tourism operator is something we are incredibly proud of,” Mr Kelly said.

"This is the first year that we have entered three categories and we came away with a trophy for each, so we could not have hoped for anything better. The icing on the cake is being acknowledged with a coveted Hall of Fame award, showing our dedication and consistency over the years and our commitment to sustainability in the natural environments we operate in.”

Whitsunday Segway Tours has been operating for four years, offering unique soft adventure tours through the Conway National Park rainforest on the Rainforest Discovery Tour and along the Whitsunday Bicentennial Boardwalk, followed by dinner at Sorrento Restaurant, on the Sunset and Boardwalk Tour.

"We are very proud of the uniqueness of our tours, offering a special experience showcasing some of the best locations on the Whitsunday mainland. Many of our guests have never driven a Segway before, so the combination of the Segway ride and the places we visit makes for an exclusive adventure,” Mr Kelly said.

"We thank to all of our valued agents and clients who have participated in our Segway tours throughout the year and we extend a huge congratulations to all the other winners and finalists.”