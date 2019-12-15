Menu
The Sharks unveiled their NRL Nines jersey amid a backlash from supporters.
Rugby League

The ‘sh***est jersey’ in Australian sport

15th Dec 2019 9:30 AM

The Cronulla Sharks have unveiled their jersey for the 2020 NRL Nines amid a brutal backlash from supporters.

To be worn during the two-day competition in February, the jersey features a wide-mouthed shark, reminiscent of the Jaws movie poster.

The Sharks posted the design to Twitter, claiming, "The Sharks are ready to attack".

 

The jersey is for sale on their website, starting at $160 in adult sizes.

Fans were not impressed with the design, many voicing their disgust on Twitter - AAP reporter Oliver Caffrey called it one of the "sh***est jerseys in Australian sport".

 

 

 

The Sharks have mimicked the Warriors, who unveiled their own shocking jersey in November.

Known as the "Wellington Jersey", the yellow and black design was inspired by the Kiwi bush shirt, and will be worn by the Warriors when they return to the New Zealand capital in June.

The checkered design was heavily criticised by supporters, one witty fan drawing a comparison to Humphrey B. Bear.

 

The Warriors Wellington jersey was oddly familiar …
Thee NRL Nines started in 2014, but went on hiatus from 2018 amid player workload concerns.

The 2020 NRL Nines commence Friday, February 14th in Perth. There is a $1 million award for any club that wins both the Nines and NRL Premiership.

