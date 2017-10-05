POP ICON: Leo Sayer on stage during an Australian tour in 2011.

LEO Sayer almost needs no introduction.

He is held in great esteem as a live performer and recording artist by all age groups - from 6 to 60.

This is as much due to him appearing famously with the Muppets, the Wiggles and on the Charlie's Angels Soundtrack, as the countless hit songs he has written and recorded throughout his 40-plus years career.

From the Olympic Stadium in Moscow, through New York's Central Park, the Greek Theatre and Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, the Las Vegas Hilton, Wembley Arena and the Royal Albert Hall in London and the Olympic Stadium in Chengdu, China; in concert Leo has played the lot.

Add to this the fact that he writes almost all of his own material and you can see why Leo is the consummate musical act on record as well as on stage.

Gerard Hugh Sayer (to give him his original name) was born in 1948 at Shoreham-by-Sea, Sussex, England. After studying graphic design at art college, he worked in his late teens and 20s as a graphic designer and illustrator in London, playing blues harmonica by night in folk clubs.

There's no sign of him slowing down either.

At 68, his energy is as strong as ever, constantly touring the globe, song writing and recording a new album.

Leo is a busy guy who loves his life and work, and lives for entertaining audiences and music fans around the globe and whatever happens: "the show must go on”.