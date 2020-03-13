The Simpsons ‘predicted Hanks isolating’

Tom Hanks' coronavirus isolation was "predicted" by his cameo in The Simpsons Movie in 2007.

The Sun reports that the actor, 63, had a cameo in the animation, which also foresaw Donald Trump becoming president and The Shard being built.

The Sun shows the election of Donald Trump which was a Simpsons joke until it happened. Picture: Supplied

In the episode Hanks advertises a "new Grand Canyon" and claims the US government has lost its credibility.

He adds: "This is Tom Hanks saying if you see me in person, please, please leave me be."

Did The Simpsons predict Tom Hanks’ current coronavirus predicament. Picture: Fox

Hanks was hospitalised with coronavirus alongside his wife Rita Wilson in Australia and are now in isolation.

They tested positive to the deadly bug after starting to feel tired and suffering from "body aches".

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus while in Australia. Picture: Getty

Now Simpsons fans say this unfortunate set of circumstances was first predicted on the show.

One said: "The Simpsons also nailed the prediction of Tom Hanks being quarantined."

Another added: "Tom Hanks has coronavirus who's gonna dig up the Simpsons episode that predicted this."

Someone else said: "So now the simpsons predicted Tom Hanks getting the coronavirus too … wtf."

Another asked: "Can the Simpson's predict the solution to the virus and Tom Hanks."

Hanks, who is in Australia working on director Baz Luhrmann's untitled Elvis Presley film, revealed today: "We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches.

"Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.

"To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the coronavirus, and were found to be positive."

The Simpsons also seemed to have predicted the ebola outbreak. Picture: Fox

He added: "Well now. What to do next? The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed.

"We Hanks will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires.

The Simpsons also seemed to have gotten the Game of Thrones ending spot on. Picture: Fox

"Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?

"We'll keep the world posted and updated.

"Take care of yourselves! Hanx!"

Blinky, the three-eyed fish, first appeared on The Simpsons before a real life version was discovered. Picture: Fox

This article originally appeared inThe Sunand is republished here with permission