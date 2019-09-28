The spending councils will have to disclose

COUNCILS will be required to publish the amount of money they rake in from developer infrastructure charges and where it's being spent, to boost transparency.

Planning Minister Cameron Dick said the amendments to the state planning system would allow Queenslanders to have a better understanding of how development activity benefited community services like transport, stormwater and public parks.

"It will also highlight the considerable infrastructure being delivered by local councils to support regional growth," he said.

"Developers pay significant amounts to local governments to build and upgrade infrastructure to support their development, so it's important the community knows where councils are spending these funds."

Cameron Dick

It follows the Government's election commitment in 2017 where it pledged to provide Queenslanders with easier access to information about money being collected and where it was being spent in their regions.

Local Government Minister Stirling Hinchliffe said some local governments were already publishing the information online, in annual reports and in budgets.

Property Council of Australia Queensland executive director Chris Mountford said the lack of transparency around the collection and spending of infrastructure charges had contributed to concerns that development took place without upgrades to local infrastructure.

"What is often not understood is that all new developments are required to make a significant contribution to the cost of upgrading local government infrastructure as part of their approval," he said.

"Until now, it has been difficult for the community to see the expected correlation between growth and development and the associated infrastructure that should be delivered by council."

Local governments will work between now and January 1, 2020 - when the requirement begins - to ensure the necessary reporting systems are in place.

The Government has undertaken consultation with local governments and key industry stakeholders including the Local Government Association of Queensland, Property Council Australia and the Urban Development Institute of Australia.