'The spirit of Nimbin' farewelled in moving ceremony

IN LOVING MEMORY: Nimbin's Tonia Jansen was farewelled by about 100 friends and family in a moving ceremony at the Nimbin Bush Theatre today

IN LOVING MEMORY: Nimbin's Tonia Jansen was farewelled by about 100 friends and family in a moving ceremony at the Nimbin Bush Theatre today Francis Witsenhuysen

THE life of Tonia Jansen was celebrated today as friends and family gathered at the Nimbin Bush Theatre to farewell "the spirit of Nimbin" in a moving ceremony.

Friends and family paid tribute to the well-loved drummer and member of the Nimbin community, sharing "Tonia tales" to the overflowing theatre.

Photos View Photo Gallery

A slideshow of photos of Tonia played, showing her love for exotic places, the world, her family, creativity, music and nature.

Footage of Tonia "jamming" with friends filled the theatre with beautiful music, showing how talented and passionate she was about drumming.

Tonia's daughter Jamuna Webb, surrounded by other family members thanked "everyone who came to celebrate mum's life".

"Mum was a crazy, passionate gypsy spirited woman who never settled down," Jamuna said.

"Travelling the world was one of her many passions. She loved her garden and had a very green thumb and was never happier when her seedlings sprung.

"Mum wouldn't stand for any bullshit, 'no nonsense' she would say, she wouldn't sugarcoat things and said it how it was. She was a fiery rooster, and she loved fiercely and lived joyfully.

"You could hear her infectious laugh down the street, almost as loud as her drumming and there was no mistaking who it was. She took all of us kids on the most amazing adventures around the world... it was truly the most incredible childhood you could imagine.

"She always connected with locals and showed us how friendships could be made with people from different cultures who spoke different languages.

"She loved India, and Goa was one of her favourite places.

"Mum we didn't expected to lose you so soon, we thought we would have had a lot more time and many more memories to make.

"Losing you has reminded us all of how truly precious life is."

The 62-year-old's life was cut short on the evening of Monday, April 15, after she was struck by a car in a hit and run, on Cecil St in Nimbin. The tragic event also left her partner in hospital.