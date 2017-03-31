30°
News

The stories from inside a Whitsunday evacuation shelter

Dane Lillingstone | 31st Mar 2017 8:40 PM
Ruth Muller fears she might have lost her home in Cyclone Debbie and doesn't know what she's going to do.
Ruth Muller fears she might have lost her home in Cyclone Debbie and doesn't know what she's going to do. Dane Lillingstone

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

CYCLONE Debbie was not Ruth Muller's first cyclone, but it was her worst as she has been left homeless after her boat tore away from its mooring at Shute Harbour and crashed into some rocks.

"I got off my boat on Sunday. My boat was till there Monday afternoon. I could see it from the top of Shute Harbour. Then on Tuesday it was gone. It pulled off its mooring and ended up on the rocks near the houses on the point of Shute Harbour with two other boats,” she said.

Ms Muller lives alone on her 36ft steel boden, Safari 5, which has been her home for the past six years and she says she now doesn't know what she's going to do now.

"It broke its mast. I can't get down there to have a look. I can get down the bank but I cant get up the bank. I can see it but I can't get to it,” she said.

"I've also got two cats on board. Yesterday one was still there but I can't see the other one.”

After leaving the boat on Sunday and taking what she could, a man offered to fetch her purse on Thursday and confirmed he had seen one of the cats.

"I have no idea (what I'm going to do now) I've shed a few tears. It's in the lap of the gods now.”

Local boat owners even thought Ms Muller might have died in the cyclone as they saw her dinghy on the back of the boat and thought she might have stayed on it during the cyclone.

"When I was looking yesterday, I saw man out there with a boat and they were all so concerned because they thought I was underneath the boat,” she said.

"When one man saw me standing on the side out the road he stopped his car and ran over to me and said we're so pleased we thought you might have drowned.”

Ms Muller's story is just one of many coming from the Jubilee Pocket evacuation centre that has opened at the Whitsunday PCYC.

Evacuation centres have now also been opened at Bowen and Proserpine with residents who have damaged homes being asked to seek refuge with family and friends before taking refuge at the centres.

- The Bowen evacuation centre is located at the previous cyclone shelter, at Bowen State High School on Richmond Road.

- The Proserpine evacuation centre is located at the previous cyclone shelter, at Proserpine State School (Primary) on Renwick Road.

The Department of Communities is also working on establishing Community Recovery Hubs throughout the region to provide support for residents as a one-stop-shop for information and advice, financial assistance, grants, referrals and counselling services.

For more information on Community Hubs, please contact the Department of Communities on 1800 173 349 or visit the website at www.qld.gov.au/communityrecovery.

Cody Petterson said he just wanted to help people in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie so he had been spending his time at the Jubilee Pocket evacuation centre.
Cody Petterson said he just wanted to help people in the aftermath of Cyclone Debbie so he had been spending his time at the Jubilee Pocket evacuation centre. Dane Lillingstone

For 13-year-old Cody Petterson it wasn't about the fear of a category 4 cyclone, it was about what happens afterwards. He has spent the past few days helping out at Whitsunday PCYC evacuation centre wherever he can.

"The cyclone was hectic. Most of the street is just gone, trees everywhere, dogs running around,” he said.

"I told dad (Councillor Ron Petterson) I'm happy to come down to the PCYC and help out. When I came down here everything was falling apart.

"I've been through five cyclones.

"There's a lot of people who don't have homes and don't have a place to stay and don't know where to go, so they can come here.

"I just wanted to help.”

Sergeant John Dickinson and Whitsunday Councillor Ron Petterson have been spending their waking hours lending a hand at the Jubilee Pocket evacuation centre.
Sergeant John Dickinson and Whitsunday Councillor Ron Petterson have been spending their waking hours lending a hand at the Jubilee Pocket evacuation centre. Dane Lillingstone

Whitsunday PCYC branch manager Sergeant John Dickinson said he hadn't really slept in five days and had been spending all of his waking hours helping people at the centre.

"I was at home bunkered down in Jubilee Pocket on top of Wildlife Rd, when the cyclone hit. It was full on,” he said.

"You could feel the floor and the whole house vibrating and the windows bending in and out.

"I came here (to the PCYC) the first opportunity I got. It's about providing the essentials like food and water.

"I've been through four cyclones here and that was the worst one.

"We came out of it fairly reasonable but there's a lot of damage elsewhere and a lot of work to be done now.”

Whitsunday Times

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
The stories from inside a Whitsunday evacuation shelter

The stories from inside a Whitsunday evacuation shelter

People share their stories from the Jubilee Pocket evacuation centre.

Denman Cellars cooks up generosity

HELPING HAND: The Denman Cellars crew who gave out food on Friday: Alanna Bygrave, Ben Hayman, Liz Garbutt, Zibby Deca, Jerome Renaud, Dan and Jacqueline McLeod (back) with Ava and Noah Hayman and Jake, Max and Sam McLeod.

Denmans Cellars fed up to 150 people today.

Water returns to parts of Airlie and Cannonvale

Whitsunday residents were out doing their laundry at a creek.

WATER is back on in parts of Airlie Beach and Cannonvale

Deputy Premier inspects Dingo Beach carnage

Dingo Beach resident Deano Springbett lost his beloved boat due to a fallen tree.

Dingo Beach caught the attention of the Deputy Premier today.

Local Partners

The stories from inside a Whitsunday evacuation shelter

People share their stories from the Jubilee Pocket evacuation centre.

Deputy Premier denies south-east Queensland bias

Whitsunday mayor Andrew Willcox, Deputy Premier Jackie Trad and State Recovery Coordinator Brigadier Christopher Field at Cannonvale Beach on Friday.

Queensland Deputy Premier takes tour of cyclone destruction.

Future Islands gear up for Splendour gig

Future Islands is an American synthpop band composed of Gerrit Welmers (keyboards and programming), William Cashion (bass, acoustic and electric guitars), and Samuel T. Herring (lyrics and vocals).

Their new album is "music from the heart than from the mind".

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Daredevils of Nitro Circus to thrill Lismore

Oakes Oval in Lismore will host the sell-out, worldwide phenomenon that is Nitro Circus Live during its 15-city Australian tour in April.

The (in)famous 55-foot high Nitro Giganta ramp is the centrepiece

Ricky Gervais defends shocking joke

ARE dead babies funny? Colourful British comedian Ricky Gervais has doubled down on a gag that had bereaved parents horrified, saying no topic is off limits.

Ricky Gervais slammed for dead baby joke

Sorry, not sorry — Ricky Gervais has defended his joke about dead babies.

British comedian Ricky Gervais has declared no topic is off limits

New teaser for Game of Thrones season 7 released

A new teaser has been released for Game of Thrones season 7.

AS THE new season draws closer, fans are being fed little teasers.

The Chefs' Line: New taste, no added drama

Chefs Dan Hong and Mark Olive and food writer Melissa Leong are judges on the new TV series The Chefs' Line.

SBS to serve up new reality cooking show that’s actually about food.

Gogglebox shock: ‘This is so bloody juicy’

Anastasia is speechless — for once.

THE Gogglebox households can’t quite believe their eyes.

New Oscars fiasco safety net

IN A monumental stuff-up, La La Land was incorrectly named Best Picture. During the acceptance speech, the real winner was revealed.

Academy ‘won’t sack PwC’ but new safeguards in place.

Frozen’s original ending was much darker

Disney’s hit movie Frozen nearly turned out very, very differently.

IF THE original script had gone ahead, Frozen would have been grim.

Convenience, Privacy &amp; Space

11 Deguara Drive, Beaconsfield 4740

House 4 2 2 $409,000

- One owner family home in a high a dry location - Featuring 2 separate living areas - Modern kitchen overlooking family room and onto pergola - Master bedroom...

Charming Queenslander on 2.138 Hectares

16 Mia Mia Street, Pinnacle 4741

Rural 4 1 Auction

- 4 bedroom /1 bathroom lowset Queenslander built in 1998. - Decking around 3 sides of the house and timber floors throughout. - Approximately 2.138ha block.

Eton Grazing Homestead- 302 acres

Eton 4741

Rural 3 2 2 $1,700,000

302 acres on 1 freehold title 5 minutes from Eton. Mostly selectively cleared open forest ridges and flats all well established to tropical pastures including...

Location, Location, Location

25 Streeter Avenue, West Mackay 4740

House 3 1 1 $195,000

Located in popular West Mackay this low set home is within short walking distance of the Mackay Base Hospital which means it is also handy to the City, Caneland...

Great Buy in Bakers Creek

5 Jorgensen Street, Bakers Creek 4740

House 3 1 1 Auction

- 3 bedroom / 1 bathroom highset home. Approximately 40 years old. - All bedrooms with ceiling fans & built-ins. Open plan lounge / dining. - Downstairs has...

Walkerston - 142 Acres - Cane

183 Bergmans Road, Walkerston 4751

Rural 0 0 $640,000

Handy size additional cane production area or starter farm. 110 acres measured cane land. Pleasant house site from elevated position overlooking back of farm and...

Stunning Water Views

403/27 River Street, Mackay 4740

House 3 2 1 $419,000

The Crown Apartments Mackay offers a Premium Riverfront address and stunning river and coastal views. Apartment 403 has a generous open plan layout and features...

Four Bedroom, Two Bath, Double Garage

46 Hangan Street, Bucasia 4750

House 4 2 2 $325,000

Located on a 582 square metre allotment in a relatively new residential area of Bucasia. This modern lowset four bedroom home is approx. five years old. All...

A Classic Contemporary Home

17 Vailala Rise, Rural View 4740

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

This fully air-conditioned home boasts superb Island and Ocean views from its prized location. Wonderfully spacious, this home provides a ready-made lifestyle...

Think Big

10 Illalangi Estate Street, Mount Pleasant 4740

House 6 3 2 $545,000

Situated in a very private and peaceful estate in Mount Pleasant, this 6 bedrooms family home has many advantages for the growing family. Vast living areas flow...

Ready to call home

28-30 Carnarvon Ct, Yandina Creek.

North-easterly aspect and wide vista to the water on offer

Health hub hits home

Trust in the auction process and agent, results in Wurtulla sale

Calling all renovators at heart

Solid home on 617sq m between beach and CBD development

This is what Sunshine Coast living is all about

Life's a breeze at stylish Alexandra Headland apartment

Timing pays dividends in Kawana health hub precinct

DCIM\114MEDIA

Construction starts at Sunshine Coast mixed-use project in Birtinya

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!