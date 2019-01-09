The story of a Swede living in Oz

CARIN is your quintessential blonde- haired, clear-skinned, blue-eyed Swede.

The 21-year-old jumped at the chance to move to Australia at the start of 2017 after she was offered a place at Sunshine Coast University.

She's studying a combined Bachelor of Business and Entrepreneurship, citing the kangaroos hopping on campus as her main motivator.

She feels homesick around this time of year, and misses her family and friends as well as Swedish dishes like meatballs - which she veganises as she is an avid animal rights supporter.

Carin insists Saffron Buns are the dish she misses most, and likens it to a cinnamon bun, but without the sugar and it has saffron instead of cinnamon.

What's your favourite Australian destination so far?

This is my second time in Airlie Beach, and I've been here for 20 days, so maybe it's here!

What's the weirdest thing about Australian culture?

Why is everyone so obsessed with goon?

Can people just drink normal wine? And that cheap ginger beer is so gross, I hate it. Can people just drink normal ginger beer?

What's your favourite thing about Australia?

Definitely the culture. Everyone is so open and relaxed, and there isn't so much pressure here like there is back home.

How do you think travel has changed you?

Travel makes you way more independent and opens your mind to different people and different cultures.

Where is your next destination?

I'm on uni holidays and I have a bit of a time, so I want to head north. I'm not really sure, I don't have any solid plans.

What's your top Australian travel tip?

If you can, I'd recommend driving instead of getting buses - in a car it's a bit more flexible, you can stop wherever you want and go off road. There are so many places I would not have seen if I got the bus.