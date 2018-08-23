Menu
UNIQUE SOUND: Joel, Sarah, Ashleigh and Heath Moir a.k.a. The String Family.
News

The String Family are back in town

23rd Aug 2018 2:40 PM

THE Whitsundays will be alive with the sound of music when The String Family perform at Flametree Tourist Village on Saturday.

The string quartet is made up of parents Sarah on violin and vocals and Joel Moir on cello and their children Heath on cello and percussion and Ashleigh on violin and vocals.

The family of classically trained musicians have travelled full-time since February 2016, incorporating their unique life story on the road as Australian musical gypsies with toe tapping celtic, folk, world and classical crossover music.

The String Family have received numerous awards for performance and song-writing including New Australian Celtic Talent of the Year 2017, Australia Celtic Song of the Year 2017 and Best Roaming Act at the Parkes Elvis Festival 2018.

Aaron Barton of Flametree Tourist Village said the event was shaping up to be a huge success.

"Last year we uploaded a video of the family playing live in our park and were overwhelmed by the response of locals wanting to see them perform if ever they were in the area again,” he said.

The free event will begin at 5.30pm on Saturday, August 25.

Whitsunday Times

