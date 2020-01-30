The surprising reason Bowen recorded no rainfall

POURING: The Bowen Automatic Weather Station recorded no rainfall officially falling, despite up to 200mm recorded by local residents. Picture: ANDY ROGERS

POURING: The Bowen Automatic Weather Station recorded no rainfall officially falling, despite up to 200mm recorded by local residents. Picture: ANDY ROGERS

A SURPRISING reason has been given for a technical issue which saw Bowen’s Bureau of Meteorology Automatic Weather Station show only 7.6mm of rainfall for the month

With recent downpours of up to 500mm recorded in north Queensland in the last week, Bowen residents would have been surprised to have seen the official Automatic Weather Station (AWS) reporting little to no rain had fallen.

State member for Burdekin Dale Last said he was also surprised when he heard the amount of rain reported, especially given the Burdekin had seen flash flooding.

However he said he was more surprised with the answer he was given when he asked what caused the technical outage.

“A few residents were asking why the AWS at the Bowen Airport wasn’t recording the rain when they had measured up to 200mm of rain,” Mr Last said.

“I got in touch with the Bureau of Meteorology and, at first, they were a little sheepish about the reason but, as it turns out, there was nothing untoward going on; it was just nature.”

“It turns out that ants had built a nest in the equipment that measures the rainfall and they’d done such a good job that the rain itself wasn’t making it through to the sensors.”

Mr Last said he had been advised by the BOM the issue had been fixed, and the AWS was now back online and recording, with plans in place to ensure the unwelcome “ten-ants” don’t move back in.

A spokesman for the Bureau of Meteorology said the exact total for the Bowen AWS is not known, but said an approximate number could be gathered from surrounding sites.

“Comparison with neighbouring sites suggests the daily total to 9am on 26 Jan was around 40mm, to 9am on 27 Jan was around 7mm, and to 9am on 28 Jan was around 91mm,” he said.

“The three-day-total would be 138mm. The month-to-date total is around 196mm.

“The average January rainfall at Bowen is around 179mm.”

The spokesman said data from the Bowen AWS will be flagged as suspect, and will in turn be removed from external products.

Mr Last said it was a timely reminder to make sure your house was disaster ready.

“The fact that the rain wasn’t recorded is not a good thing but, thankfully, the outcomes of the rain were mainly good so we can afford to approach this with some humour,” he said.

“The recent weather does show, however, that we need to be ready at all times just in case and I encourage people in Bowen to ensure they, and their houses, are prepared for any natural disasters we may face.”