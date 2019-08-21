The time to get fire ready is now

GET READY: QFES Airlie Beach station officer Rees May and local firies Gus Nichols, Shaun Mulvena and Blake Broadwood promote Operation Cool Burn, which runs until the end of the month.

GET READY: QFES Airlie Beach station officer Rees May and local firies Gus Nichols, Shaun Mulvena and Blake Broadwood promote Operation Cool Burn, which runs until the end of the month. Gregor Mactaggart

LOCALS are being urged to ensure their properties are ready for the coming fire season.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services is running Operation Cool Burn until the end of the month to ensure people are bushfire ready.

QFES Airlie Beach station officer Rees May said urban and rural fire brigade crews had been working with the Department of Natural Resources, Mining and Energy, Queensland parks and Wildlife, Whitsunday Regional Council and landowners to ensure areas of the Whitsundays were prepared for the coming bushfire season.

However, he said, QFES was calling on people who lived in bushfire prone areas of the Whitsundays, including Shute Harbour, Woodwark and up hills surrounded by trees, to help by cleaning up their areas.

"We are asking them to make sure (fire) breaks are around houses between properties and bushland,” Mr May said.

He also said residents should remove leaf debris from their gutters and he asked that people had their properties clearly numbered so they could be easily found in case of emergency.

"Residents should also have in place a bushfire survival plan,” Mr May said.

"Now is the time to get ready. Bushfire season is fast approaching.”

Mr May said people who wanted more information about bushfire preparation could contact their local station or fire warden or click here for tips.

Mr May also urged people to practise fire safety methods such as properly disposing of cigarettes to prevent the possibility of them igniting a blaze.

He also asked that people be mindful when doing welding and grinding around areas of long, dry grass.

Mr May said people should always be prepared but the coming season was not looking too bad at this stage.

"So far the season is looking pretty good,” he said.

"It's not as dry as predicted.”