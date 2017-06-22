The Today show is coming back to the Whitsundays

It was just over a year ago when the Today show made a visit to the Whitsundays.

THEY'RE back.

A little over a year after broadcasting their entire show from the Airlie Beach foreshore, the Today show will return to broadcast live from Hamilton Island on Monday morning.

Celebrating its 35th birthday next week, the popular morning show will take a We Love Australia trip beginning on Monday, June 26 in the Whitsundays before travelling down the coast of Australia and finishing with a massive party at the Channel Nine studios on June 30.

Karl, Lisa, Richard, Tim and Sylvia's adventures will begin with a special program showcasing the Great Barrier Reef, broadcast from Hamilton Island in our picturesque Whitsundays.

Sylvia will dive Hardy Reef to see how scientists are ensuring the natural wonder is preserved for future generations. And the team will check in with locals on how the tourist region has bounced back from Cyclone Debbie.

The main filming is expected to be near Hamilton Island's Bougainvillea Pool.

"This really will be a very special week for all of us here at Today,” co-host Lisa Wilkinson said. "Apart from beginning the week in the stunning Whitsundays - and travelling around this beautiful country of ours - we'll get to celebrate our 35th birthday with all the amazing people who have helped to make this the wonderful program it is today. It promises to be an extraordinary week for our viewers.”

"This is pure Australia. Reef, Outback, Ned Kelly, lethal animals. And Niall. Niall! I love this country, ” Karl Stefanovic said.

The celebration will star a host of Today friends from over the years including former hosts and feature live performances by former One Direction member and now solo artist Niall Horan.