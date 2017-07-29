The 'ultimate' ladies' night

DESPITE the bulging biceps, toned physiques and chiselled jaws, Hotshots emcee Davey Hughes has witnessed some of his fellow performers leave the stage "looking like they've just been in a big game of football”.

The Sydney Hotshots squad, due to perform at Cannonvale's Reef Gateway Hotel next month, are used to a range of reactions from their enthusiastic, mostly female, audience members.

Mr Hughes, host of the evening and a Hotshot himself for the past 19 years, said some women were quite shy, while some "want to rip off your undies”.

He said the group of performers - from London, Vegas, Rio, Barcelona and Sydney - had all trained in Sydney at The Vegas Lounge and were very excited to be coming to the Whitsundays.

The group is three months into a four-month tour, with a series of new songs and new characters including a James Bond adaptation.

Their new show, Secret Fantasies, is a two-hour male cabaret performance with plenty of music, group and solo routines, dance routines, spectacular lighting and unique costumes.

"We call it the ultimate night out for the ladies,” MrHughes said.

"You get a bunch of girls together and they come out of their shells and just have a good time. There's lots of dancing and a few little games that we play.”

Mr Hughes said audience members had often told him at the end of a night's performance that they had been dragged along by their friends and "it is not my kind of thing, but we've had the best time”.

"That is the best compliment. You get people who might feel daunted, but we always change their minds,” he said.

Reef Gateway Hotel marketing manager Mark Wilkins said he was expecting a good turnout and encouraged people to turn up early, have a meal and enjoy a fun night out.