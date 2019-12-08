The ultimate late-night wedding snack
When 120 McDonald's cheeseburgers arrive at the end of the night, you know it's been a good wedding.
Guests at Bree and Daniel's nuptials are still talking about the surprise late-night fast-food delivery.
"Dan is known by his friends for loving a sneaky cheeseburger after a night on the town so we wanted to work out a way of incorporating this into our day," Bree says.
"All we really wanted was to have a fun time with our favourite people."
The newlyweds, of Morningside, in Brisbane's southeast, tied the knot at Summergrove Estate, in Carool, in northern NSW.
A garden ceremony was followed by a barn-style reception with a grazing table and cocktails before a three-course meal.
Bree's love of earthy colours was the inspiration for the cake, floral arrangements and bridesmaids' dresses, and when it came to the first dance, mother-of-the-bride Kerry organised firework flares to explode as the music started.
Bree says, "We chose to do things a little unconventionally. We signed the formal documents at the start of the ceremony, we had small speeches by our siblings which had us in stitches of laughter and we also had our groomsmen pop champagne when we were announced husband and wife."
How did you meet?
We met at a previous workplace. Dan resigned to move overseas and I replaced him in the role. Dan then received text messages from his former colleagues saying his "replacement" (Bree) was much better looking. A few years later he returned to the workplace to see if this was really the case. The rest, as they say, is history.
How did Daniel propose?
One Sunday morning Dan got down on one knee in our bedroom and asked me to marry him. It was perfect because no one else was around (except our dog Baxter). Our family was close by so after lunch we were celebrated with champagne. Dan knew if the proposal was too extravagant or in a public place it wouldn't suit who we are.
Honeymoon?
Two nights at Elements of Byron Resort & Spa at Byron Bay, and a European adventure planned for 2020.
What made this uniquely your wedding?
Instead of spending money on wedding favours we decided to donate money to a Brisbane-based charity called Be Uplifted Inc that supports women who are going through breast cancer treatment. We made this decision because both of our mums spent time going through treatment.
Special memories?
Being surrounded by our closest family and friends. The energy and love that was surrounding us was so powerful and we will never forget it. Bree's dad walked her down the aisle with her brother Ben singing with the guitar her favourite song Sweet Disposition by Temper Trap.
Best advice for other couples planning
a wedding?
The most important thing is to make it personal, make it about you as a couple and make the major decisions together.
THE BRIDE
Bree Forbes, 27
PROFESSION Human resources learning consultant
PARENTS Kerry and David Forbes
BRIDESMAIDS Jacqui Taubman, Bara Karldottir, Rachel Huntley, Luisa Whitehead, Pip Forbes
DRESS George Wu
HAIR My beautiful friend Karlee Kumar who owns Angelic Hair and Beauty
MAKEUP Sabrina Walsh Makeup Artist (@Sabrinawalsh_mua)
FLOWERS Kate Dawes Flower Design
ENGAGEMENT RING Solo Jewellery Designs
THE GROOM
Daniel Kelly, 31
PROFESSION Physiotherapy student
PARENTS Iubu and Steve Kelly
GROOMSMEN Daniel Seymour, Brenton Hawes, Ogi Latinovic, Chris Kelly, Joe Kelly
SUIT Stuart Suit Specialist
TRANSPORT Currumbin Valley Coaches
ENTERTAINMENT Dan McGahan Music
CAKE Three-tier cake with chocolate, coconut and line, and vanilla (@Poppypie)
CELEBRANT Geoffrey Birt
PHOTOGRAPHY
Figtree Pictures
