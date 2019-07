These music lovers pushed right to the front of the crowd to be at the base of the stage at River Sessions.

These music lovers pushed right to the front of the crowd to be at the base of the stage at River Sessions. Zizi Averill

MACKAY'S biggest music festival has come to an end.

River Sessions is over for 2019 and while many of the festival goers are still weary, covered in glitter and likely less than sober, it is time to look back on all the highlights from the one-day-festival.

Check out the 100 + photos from River Sessions 2019.