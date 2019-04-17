The uncertain future of miners with black lung

IMAGINE brushing your teeth and suddenly filling the sink with blood.

Imagine trying to do your job but your lungs just will not let you.

Imagine working your whole life in the mines and being told you can never come back.

Some miners suffering from black lung do not imagine.

Sharing their stories on at a Mine Dust Disease Victims Group meeting, sufferers talked about being diagnosed and how living with the disease had impacted their lives.

Ken Chilcott worked in mines for 34 years, and now faces an uncertain future.

Diagnosed December of 2017 with black lung disease, the former gold and coal miner has seen a slight improvement in his health since he stopped working. But that could only be a short-term change.

For many miners like Mr Chilcott, their future is unpredictable.

Ken Chilcott was diagnosed with Black Lung disease in 2017. INSET: Kevin Williams is still covered by Work Cover, but is concerned about what will happen when his cover expires. Caitlan Charles

It started with a shortness of breath and getting tired when he was just trying to do his job.

"A couple of months ago, I had another lung function test and Dr (Robert) Edwards said since I left the mines my breathing has improved,” he said.

"That's the thing, you don't know how long you've got because they don't know how long you've got.

"They just say keep going.”

Kevin Williams had worked in open cut and underground minds in New Zealand and Australia.

"When they diagnosed it, as soon as I found out ... I wasn't allowed back on the mine site,” he said.

His diagnosis in November last year has him concerned for the future when his WorkCover runs out.

Mr Williams said an organisation was trying to find him work, but he has only ever known mining.

Another man at the meeting said he was on his way to Brisbane yesterday to meet with a doctor. He has not been officially diagnosed yet, but after 16 years and one day in the mine, he is concerned about his future.

With diagnosis often taking multiple doctors visits, tests and x-rays that need to be sent to specialists in the United States, being diagnosed with black lung disease can be an expensive and time consuming experience, the advocacy group told people at the meeting.