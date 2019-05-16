The Uno rule you're all getting wrong

Uno has revealed a shock ruling on how to play the famous game

YOU know you've done it. You've watched your brother, sister, or even your best friend squirm in agony as you double down on their misery as you play Uno.

That misery, is making them pick up four, eight, or even 12 extra cards when you hit them with a stack of multiple Draw 4 cards.

Well, according to the official makers of Uno, you've been doing it wrong, and Twitter is going bezerk.

The domain of many family fights, a post from the @realUNOgame account has confirmed that you cannot stack Draw 4 cards on top of each other.

"If someone puts down a +4 card, you must draw 4 and your turn is skipped," the post states.

"You can't put down a +2 to make the next person Draw 6. We know you've tried it."

Even worse, you can't even put a Draw 2 on top of another Draw 2. Say what?

Naturally Twitter took the advice well, the thought of not being able to make your annoying little sister draw 12 cards just not making the game, well, even worth playing anymore.

The most common response?

"You're wrong!" - to the official makers of the game. We never said Twitter was known for its rational thought?

Uno players are still reeling from a revelation previously that you can't play a Draw 4 card while you've got a card of the current colour in your hand. If challenged, you could be made to Draw 4 yourself.

How are we supposed to win now?