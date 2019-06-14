The vegan cafe that’s now serving meat

The number of vegans in Australia may be booming, but one Brisbane cafe is proving meat will never go off the menu

After starting out completely vegan at its previous address along Ascot's well-known Racecourse Rd, a recent move to a new premises just a zucchini noodle fling away in Albion has led the cafe to add animal products to the menu for the first time.

Owner Tam Lord says the decision is based on consumer demand and about trying to appeal to a broader demographic.

Basically, Queenslanders just love the brekky classics of salty, crispy bacon and runny-yolked eggs too much. And if the modern, minimalist cafe's popularity on a Saturday morning is anything to go by, the decision to offer an omnivore and herbivore menu is working.

While not packed, a healthy procession of diners continues to stream in during our visit, ordering everything from omelettes and acai bowls to eggs Benedict and sweet waffles - all of which are gluten-free, dairy-free and refined sugar-free in keeping with their commitment to catering to allergy sufferers.

We order the green bowl ($15) described on the menu as featuring GF sourdough, smashed avo, beetroot hummus, greens, cashew feta and dukkah. What we get though is mixed greens, pumpkin puree, avocado and roasted nuts and seeds.

The latter is from the cafe's menu online, and as we are visiting on the first day of a new menu launching there's clearly a little confusion in the kitchen. Though not what we ordered, the dish is a simple but extremely tasty affair with the veg fresh, expertly cooked and well-seasoned.

There are no such mix-ups with our coconut and berry brulee ($15) consisting of a creamy coconut and chia pudding loaded with oozy berry jam given a crisp, bruleed crust alongside a deeply tanned macadamia and coconut granola of sorts.

It's a sweet tooth's dream and a nice change from the panna cotta now ubiquitous at cafes across Queensland.

The food is all highly on trend and Instagrammable, with its elegant precision plating. What needs a little work though is the service.

The team are all very sweet and helpful, what they're not, unfortunately, is observant. Meals are delivered to tables with no cutlery, a water station holds empty bottles and dirty glasses, plates sit uncleared and getting a staffer's attention can sometimes be a struggle. With their already pleasant demeanour, a little more attention to detail would go a long way.

Coffee is from Bare Bones and is smoother than Daniel Craig in a James Bond movie and milder than a Cairns winter.

Flavoured lattes like turmeric and sticky chai are also a specialty with a beetroot blend well-spiced and earthy; while smoothies double as a meal with combos like peanut butter crunch with coconut milk, peanut butter, cacao, banana and maple syrup.

Nutri Hitt Kitchen is a welcome addition to the Albion cafe scene, especially for those with dietary requirements, showing diners that it's not only easy to eat healthily, but it can actually be pretty darn tasty.

NUTRI HITT KITCHEN

3/50 Hudson Rd, Albion

0457 368 874

nutrihitt.com.au

Open Mon-Fri 5.30am-2pm, Sat-Sun 7am-2pm

VERDICT

Food 7.5

Service 6

Ambience 7

Value 8

