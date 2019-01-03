The voice of an Angell

MATT Angell is no stranger to the Whitsundays.

It's been 18 years since he first started playing in pubs and clubs around the region, and he's back in 2019 with his new album Circles, recorded at The Bomb Shelter Studio in Nashville, Tennessee, last year.

The album was produced by Andrija Tokic (Alabama Shakes, Hurray for the Riff Raff, The Ettes) and co-produced by multi-instrumentalist Jon Estes (Bela Fleck, Kesha, Steelism). The singer-songwriter describes the collection of 11 songs as "inspired sentiments of love, heartache and longing”.

Music greats such as Neil Young and Ray Montaigne have been a big influence for the indie folk musician, who is excited for the year ahead.

"I'm always looking forward to the new year, I've got some festivals out west, I'm going to hit the road at the end of March and do a national tour for the new album.”

Angell said he always loved coming to play in the Whitsundays, with its location right on the water being a major drawcard, and had played at just about every live music venue in the region.

"There's a lot of live music here for a town this size, and lots of mid-week music here too compared to other places, which is thanks to all the tourists,” he said.

If you missed him playing on New Year's Eve, you'll be able to catch him throughout the month of January, with his first gig for the weekend at Beaches on Friday at 8.30pm.

He'll be performing songs off his new album, and entry is free, so grab your mates and check it out.