'The voice of sailing' drifts to Airlie Beach

SPECIAL GUEST: The Whitsunday Writers Festival will play host to the man of many talents, Rob Mundle.

HE'S known as "the voice of sailing” as well as a man of many talents and now Rob Mundle is making his way to Airlie Beach for the Whitsunday Writers Festival to give guests a taste of his charm.

An internationally recognised author, competitive sailor, television and newspaper commentator and a community leader, MrMundle's achievements have been nothing short of successful.

Recently Mr Mundle released his 16th book, Under Full Sail, which is set to achieve best-seller status along with five of his other maritime history books.

His successes haven't gone unnoticed, with MrMundle being awarded the Medal of the Order of Australia for his services in sailing and journalism.

Mr Mundle will take part in an author's talk and dinner on June 17 and a free party at Lure, Abell Point Marina, on June 16, with food for both events provided by Fish D'Vine.

NOT TO MISS

What: Rob Mundle at the Whitsunday Writers Festival

When: Friday, June 16 and Saturday, June 17

Where: Lure, Abell Point Marina

Cost: $95

More info: www.whitsundaywritersfestival.com.au or 0422 026 793