The Voice winner ready for trip to Airlie

NOT A DJ: Sam Perry will be performing in Airlie Beach on Friday. Contributed

THE winner of this year's The Voice TV show, Sam Perry, will perform in Airlie Beach on Friday as part of regional Australian tour.

The vocal loop artist struck a chord with Australian music fans and viewers of The Voice, taking out the top accolade this year.

Since winning, Perry said he had been "building a bunch of new sounds”.

"I'm now learning how to harness loops,and am working to get tracks down,” he said.

"It's been a whirlwind. It all happened so quickly,” Perry said of his win.

Perry has also worked with Dub Fx, the man who inspired him to get into looping in the first place.

"I spent countless hours watching his videos on YouTube, as soon as I saw him, I knew that's what I wanted to do,” he said.

"I could be my own one-man band.

"It's mind blowing to work with him.”

With new music in the works that will bring him to more Australian audiences before the year is out, Perry is excited for what is on the horizon.

"My new music is coming together well,” he said.

"I have a lot to do and more to learn, but it's exciting.

"I also can't wait to tour Australia and show everyone what I have been working on.

Perry will tour mid-November, with the Airlie Beach performance one of nine throughout the country, and one of two in Queensland.

"The plan is to follow summer as much as we can.”

For Perry, who lives in Perth, it is important to include regional towns in his tours.

Before going on The Voice he toured Australia and overseas in a theatre show for five years.

"We toured Australia three times and went everywhere we could,” he said. "You get to see the real Australia, rather than the flashing lights.

"I know a lot of the regional towns miss out on the big acts.

"I can't wait to get around and meet as many people as I can.”

This is not Perry's first time in Airlie Beach.

He visited for the first time earlier this month on a holiday, sailing around the Whitsundays for five days.

He already loves the place and is looking forward to returning to perform.

"It was breathtaking,” he said.

Perry will perform at Magnums Hotel at Airlie Beach on December 21.

A strong supporter of new talent, Perry has put a call out for young artists to submit their music, with one selected to support him on his national tour in each state.

Simply send a demo -

SoundCloud or private download link - biography and a photo to info@michaelparisimgmt.com

NOT A DJ TOUR:

- WHEN: December 21, from 8pm

- WHERE: Magnums Hotel, Airlie Beach

- COST: $24.50 from Oztix