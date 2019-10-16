The wall that is providing safety and a place to relax

Checking out the new Bowen Front Beach seawall are (from front to back) Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert, and Whitsunday Regional Council's Cr Mike Brunker and Cr Dave Clark.

Checking out the new Bowen Front Beach seawall are (from front to back) Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox, Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert, and Whitsunday Regional Council's Cr Mike Brunker and Cr Dave Clark. Monique Preston

A NEW seawall at Bowen Front Beach has the joint benefits of protecting the town in times of a sea surge, as well as providing residents with somewhere to sit and easier access to the beach.

The new seawall, which was officially opened last week, replaces an old seawall which was badly damaged in Tropical Cyclone Debbie more than two-and-a-half-years ago.

The new concrete wall is 165m long, protecting the foreshore area.

Only 120m of the old wall was destroyed in the cyclone, but council organised for the entire length to be rebuilt so the project wouldn't look only partly finished

Whitsunday Regional Council disaster recovery project director Trevor Williams said rather than being the same as the old vertical wall, this one has been built as steps, so has the added advantage that people can walk down them onto the beach or stop for a rest and sit on them.

Six steps are visible to visitors to the area, however another four steps also extend under the sand to give the sea wall extra stability.

"This is an innovative solution,” Mr Williams said.

"It's never going to be undermined.”

Mr Williams said in at high tide during a category 5 cyclone, waves would go over the top of the seawall, however the force of them would be reduced by the design of the new wall.

"In an extreme event, under all the wrong conditions, waves could break over the top,” he said.

"But it is designed to dissipate the waves.”

Mr Williams said the concrete top of the wall - which is also used as a footpath - would break much of the energy of the waves before they made it to the grassed area.

The new steps would mean easier access to the beach for most people, instead of having to use stairs that were spaced out to get down the one-and-a-half metre drop to the sand.

The seawall, which cost $2.8 million, was funded by the Federal and State governments through Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (2.001 million), the Queensland Government ($895,000), and $99,700 from Whitsunday Regional Council.

Officially opening the seawall last week, Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said she thought it was fantastic the way the engineers had used something that was necessary to break waves and turned it into seating.

"It's turning safety into public usability,” she said.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was pleased council had been able to use a lot of local contractors in the project.

"What I'm particularly proud of is that all concrete was procured locally and the beams were all made here,” he said.

"And, as you can see, they're done a really good job.”