The week’s political news in five minutes

Mirani MP Stephen Andrew opened up about the abuse his father was subjected to as a child. Photo: Daryl Wright

HERE are the top five things our local politicians said and did in State Parliament this week that you need to know:

1. Stephen Andrew reveals horrific abuse his father suffered as a child

The Mirani MP was applauded for sharing a personal story after he opened up about the abuse his father was subjected to during a debate in parliament this week on the Civil Liability and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2018.

Mr Andrew explained how his father was physically abused every day for years as a child growing up in an institution.

“He had to be taken out of school at age 11 to go into the cane fields to cut

cane,” he said.

“He was flogged so severely that his mother used to check inside his pants every afternoon and then flog him again.”

Mr Andrew said he hoped the legislation would prevent other children from being in the same “terrible” situation.

“It is a bad thing when you have a young kid who will not come in out of the cold and has

to be so hungry to go in and face the music and then do it all again the next day. This is good legislation,” he said.

2. Mirani MP calls ‘deskgate’ a storm in a teacup

Stephen Andrew spoke out about the incident that led to a six-month ban on him bringing guests to Queensland Parliament, describing it as a “storm in a teacup”.

Parliamentary security provided footage of the One Nation MP and a group of visitors filmed in the Legislative Assembly Chamber on Saturday night.

The footage showed Mr Andrew standing beside his guests while they interfered with the private desks of other MPs.

The One Nation MP said he was not concerned about the guest ban handed to him, however apologised for the incident.

“I must take responsibility for this. Violation of a member’s privacy is a grave matter,” he said.

3. Mackay MP’s blunt message to anti-coal protesters

Julieanne Gilbert spoke about the recent protest activity outside her electorate office in parliament this week and her support for the Summary Offences and Other Legislation Amendment Bill 2019.

The controversial laws to outlaw “dangerous” lock on devices used by protesters have been passed.

Mrs Gilbert said Mackay had produced one-third of the community’s electricity from renewable energy for years — derived from a by-product of the sugar cane crop.

“Protesters, go back to your own community, get renewables built in your own communities before you come back,” she said.

PROTEST: Frontline Action on Coal member Andy Paine outside Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert's Sydney Street electorate office.

4. Tourism Minister chides Jason Costigan over footy tipping performance

Minister Kate Jones clapped back at the Whitsunday MP after he interjected while she was answering a question about the government’s strategy to grow tourism in the Whitsundays.

“It is wonderful to see the Member for Whitsunday in the chamber and I am sure he

would back this project in the Whitsundays, but I hope he does better than his footy tipping, because it wasn’t too flash,” Ms Jones said.

The topic then turned to Mr Costigan’s expulsion from the LNP earlier this year.

“No, they did not want him there either, but they take his vote. Every division they

take his vote,” Ms Jones said.

“They say, ‘We’re standing up. We’re going to kick the Member for Whitsunday out of our

party, but we’ll take his vote every single time’.”

Tourism Minister Kate Jones speaks during question time at Queensland Parliament. Picture: Jono Searle

5. Costigan calls for State action on insurance crisis

This week, Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan put pressure on the State Government to commit to adopting state relevant recommendations of the ACCC’s Northern Australia insurance inquiry.

The Whitsunday MP said small business owners and retirees up and down the Queensland coast were still battling the soaring cost of insurance.

In July 2017, the ACCC launched the inquiry into the supply of residential building, contents and strata insurance in northern Australia.

In December 2018, an interim report on the inquiry put forward 15 recommendations, which the ACCC sought to have adopted immediately.