The Whitsunday hazard reduction burns to be aware of

THOSE adventuring across the Whitsunday region in the next two months need to be aware of a number of potential hazard reduction burns taking place.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) announced they would be conducting planned burns on Hook Island (Nara Inlet and Macona Inlet) and Whitsunday Island (Tongue Pt and Whitehaven Beach).

These burns will commence between June 2 and June 26, weather permitting.

The planned burns are part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke will be seen in the Whitsunday Islands area.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the water so it is important that vessels operate safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call the Whitsunday office of QPWS on 49625205.

Whitsunday Regional Council also advised last week that hazard reduction burns would take place in the Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay area over the next two months.

There are five burn areas associated with the planned burn and all would be conducted on separate days between now and August 15.

The areas planned for hazard reduction burns are:

1 – Behind Pioneer Dr – behind the residential areas

2 – Dingo Beach tip lot

3 – Main Hill between Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay

4 – Land south of Blackcurrant Drive – Hydeaway Bay

5 – Nelly Bay point – Trochus point

For more information go to here.