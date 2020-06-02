Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Rural Fire Service firefighters conducting a hazard reduction burn. Photo: Queensland RFS
Queensland Rural Fire Service firefighters conducting a hazard reduction burn. Photo: Queensland RFS
News

The Whitsunday hazard reduction burns to be aware of

Jordan Gilliland
2nd Jun 2020 11:00 AM

THOSE adventuring across the Whitsunday region in the next two months need to be aware of a number of potential hazard reduction burns taking place.

The Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service (QPWS) announced they would be conducting planned burns on Hook Island (Nara Inlet and Macona Inlet) and Whitsunday Island (Tongue Pt and Whitehaven Beach).

These burns will commence between June 2 and June 26, weather permitting.

The planned burns are part of the annual hazard reduction/conservation management program for parks and forests.

As a result, smoke will be seen in the Whitsunday Islands area.

The aim of this burn is to reduce the volume of forest fuels and to create a mosaic pattern of burnt and unburnt areas.

This will help reduce the intensity of any subsequent wildfires and provide favourable conditions for natural forest regeneration.

Smoke can decrease visibility on the water so it is important that vessels operate safely to the conditions.

For more information, please call the Whitsunday office of QPWS on 49625205.

Whitsunday Regional Council also advised last week that hazard reduction burns would take place in the Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay area over the next two months.

There are five burn areas associated with the planned burn and all would be conducted on separate days between now and August 15.

The areas planned for hazard reduction burns are:

  • 1 – Behind Pioneer Dr – behind the residential areas
  • 2 – Dingo Beach tip lot
  • 3 – Main Hill between Dingo Beach and Hydeaway Bay
  • 4 – Land south of Blackcurrant Drive – Hydeaway Bay
  • 5 – Nelly Bay point – Trochus point

For more information go to here.

hazard reduction burning hydeaway bay queensland fire and emergency services qfescrash queensland rural fire services whitisunday burns whitsunday islands
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Airlie Beach drug supplier escapes jail time

        premium_icon Airlie Beach drug supplier escapes jail time

        Crime She was released on immediate parol after pleading guilty in Mackay District Court

        Whitsundays rolls out welcome mat

        premium_icon Whitsundays rolls out welcome mat

        News Hotels, caravan parks in Airlie Beach flooded with bookings

        $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        premium_icon $1b a month windfall as locals spend big

        Travel Queenslanders could spend up to $1b a month on tourism as travel reopens

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        One new case as Miles defends govt Blackwater backflip

        News Deputy Premier faces media over Blackwater backflip

        • 2nd Jun 2020 9:54 AM
        • 2 GreenRiver