The Whitsunday health session that could save lives

INFORMATION from at a local community health session could save lives in the Whitsunday community.

Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre will be hosting a free Stroke Safe Session on April 5 to educate the community on the signs and symptoms of stroke.

Strokes, which happen when blood supply to the brain is interrupted, were ranked as the third leading cause of death in Australia in 2017.

But recognising the signs of a stroke and providing appropriate first aid is critical when it comes to a person's survival and ability to recover.

Executive officer Rebecca Woods said getting this information out to the community could save lives.

"The idea of the session is to identify what's happening and the different types of stroke and recognising signs and symptoms so they can act quickly,” she said.

"The purpose of it is to make the community aware of what a stroke is and the first aid procedure, because the quicker you respond, the better recovery the person will have.

"Ultimately, by understanding all of this, they'll be able to take steps to prevent a stroke.”

The information session, presented by a volunteer trained by the Stroke Foundation will discuss what a stroke is, what to do if someone is having one and what can be done to prevent them.

The presentation will take place in the Endeavour Room at Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre on April 5 from 1pm.

Contact Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre on 4946 7850 to RSVP.