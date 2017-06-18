The Whitsunday Reef Festival picks up pace

RUNNING START: The Whitsunday Running Club pushed for a Whitsunday Magic Mile event for this year's Reef Festival.

THE Whitsunday Reef Festival will get off to a running start this year with the addition of a brand new event.

Following a successful pitch from the Whitsunday Running Festival and the Triathlon Club, the Reef Festival committee gave the green light for a Whitsunday Magic Mileevent to take place.

Whitsunday Running Club member Tim Oberg said the Reef Festival was an opportune moment to push the concept.

"One of the biggest costs for something like this is around closing streets and traffic management so here was an opportunity to piggy back off (the Reef Festival) and bring a fresh, fun element to what is already a great day,” he said.

The Whitsunday Magic Mile will consist of four stages including a kid's race, a team relay, an open men's race and an open women's race.

Mr Oberg said the event was still in the planning stages and potential sponsors would be welcomed.

Reef Festival chairperson Margie Murphy said she wanted to see the idea flourish.

"We are looking for people to get involved and you don't have to be an athlete; it's all about putting an extra element into the festival,” she said.

"We are hoping it grows into an iconic sub-event for not just festivalgoers but running enthusiasts.”

Anyone interested in sponsoring the Whitsunday Magic Mile can contact Tim Oberg on 0426214180.