The Whitsunday resort named Australia's best for kids

"WHEN you put a good product in a beautiful place - you've got a winning combination.”

BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday Resort owner Greg McKinnon credits his 45 staff and the Whitsundays scenic drawcard for the latest feather in his resort's cap.

The resort has officially been crowned 'Best Australian Holiday Park' in the Out and About With Kids 2017 Best of Family Travel Awards.

Mr McKinnon said the award was just the icing on the cake after winning the Queensland Tourism Award and going in their Hall of Fame for winning three years in a row.

"All I can say is thank you to all our guests who voted for us and we invite all Aussie families to experience a wonderful and memorable Whitsunday holiday at our resort,” he said.

"it's great to have the Whitsundays recognised for another great product.

"We are very lucky to have such wonderful staff who help us follow our dream.”

Holiday goers on BIG4 Adventure Whitsunday's jumping pillow.

Mr McKinnon credits the resort's high standard of service and great facilities which includes last year's addition of the 13 slide waterslide park.

Geared for children up to 12 years of age, the area of the waterslide park is equivalent to an Olympic swimming pool with a massive tipping bucket at one end and smaller features for toddlers.

Facilities also include a 32-metre lagoon style pool with two water slides and fountains, two giant jumping pillows, 18-hole mini golf, outdoor cinema, tennis court, pedal carts and an Animal Park.

Special themed activities and social events throughout the year, a weekly activity schedule, Kid's Club and a full-time activity co-ordinator ensure that there is plenty of choices for all guests.

This is the seventh Annual Best of Family Travel Awards where the popular family magazine asks their readers what their preferences are in family holiday destinations and experiences in Australia and overseas.

Owner and publisher Elisa Elwin said they were thrilled to announce the winners and finalists "as well as well-deserved recognition to those tourism operators who go above and beyond to ensure family holidays are a pure pleasure”.

More than 40,000 votes were cast in 20 key family holiday categories across Out & About with Kids' vast print and online audience, including digital subscribers and Facebook friends and followers.