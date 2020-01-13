The Whitsunday town named worst for animal cruelty

Bowen has been named the worst town for animal cruelty in 2019, in the Whitsundays.

BOWEN has been given the shocking title of the worst hotspot for animal cruelty in the Mackay region.

Mackay’s RSPCA inspectors were called to more than 660 cases of animal cruelty in 2019, with Bowen having the most in the region, at 57 calls.

Next highest in the Mackay region was Sarina, with 48 cases, followed by 39 cases in Andergrove.

In the Whitsundays, Proserpine was the highest after Bowen with 20 calls and 16 calls in Cannonvale the next highest.

Mackay’s RSPCA regional inspector Emma Abbott said the call outs were predominantly domestic animals and put Bowen’s high rate down to a ‘change in community standards’.

“People are no longer letting animal cruelty go, they’re turning to us and they are reporting it,” she said.

“Overall, it’s just become less socially acceptable for these acts to go unnoticed.”

She said there are three predominant areas of cruelty that call outs to Bowen involved.

These are abandonment, tethering and malnourishment.

“We see a lot of people moving away and not taking their dogs, or just generally abandoning their animals because they don’t want them no more,” she said.

“Being tethered as a way to keep your dog is something the RSPCA does not approve of at all, even more so when people don’t give adequate shade and drinking water.

“Malnourishment and skinny animals is the last thing we see a lot of in Bowen, which is unacceptable.”

Ms Abbott said animal owners needed to look at their lives, and their personal situations before getting an animal.

She said there were some basic steps to consider when thinking about a furry friend, including living conditions, financial independence and spare time.

“An animal doesn’t choose to be in your care, so it’s the owner’s responsibility to make sure you’re ready to look after it,” she said.

“We do about 1500kms on the road every week, so we’re always out attending cases.

“We don’t know possible cases if the public doesn’t tell us so I encourage any one who is concerned to immediately call the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.”