The Whitsunday town where house prices are on the rise

The latest REIQ report reveals house prices in Bowen are on the rise. Pictures: Supplied

House prices in Bowen are on the up while units across Airlie Beach and Cannonvale are inching steadily closer to previous highs.

The December Real Estate Institute of Queensland market report found across the Whitsundays, more than 450 homes were sold in 2020.

Of these, 372 were houses under 2400sq m that sold for an average price of $350,000.

This was only a marginal 0.7 per cent boost from 2019 sales.

Buyers with their eyes on Bowen snapped up 125 of these properties for an average price of $268,500, which was a 7.4 per cent bump from 2019.

In Cannonvale, 92 properties sold for an average of $435,000.

This was a slight drop from 2019 where houses were going for an average of $436,200.

Of the three major Whitsunday towns, houses in Proserpine sold for the lowest average of $264,5000, a 5.5 per cent drop from 2019.

However, across the region there was a 6.3 per cent increase in the sale of houses larger than 2400sq m with 86 properties sold for an average of $510,000.

There were also significant increases in the sale of units.

A total of 139 units were sold in 2020, which is an 8.4 per cent increase from 2019 with an average sale price of $260,250.

In Airlie Beach, units and townhouses went for an average of $322,000.

This was a four per cent increase from 2019, but sale prices still sat well below the 2015 average of $360,000.

Sales in Cannonvale were also still below prices five years ago, with units and townhouses selling for $215,000, a 2.4 per cent decrease from 2019 and 14.7 per cent drop from 2015.

Land sales for blocks under 2400sq m remained steady with 118 sold in 2020.

However, there was a 16.8 per cent drop in sales for land larger than 2400sq m.