The Whitsundays bounces back

Jacob Wilson | 17th Apr 2017 12:05 PM
Ava Benny-Morrison

CYCLONE Debbie has failed to keep tourists away from the Whitsundays for the Easter Holidays.

This is according to Wotif research which found the Whitsundays was the fourth most in demand holiday destination in Queensland and fifth most popular nationally during the Easter period.

Tourism Whitsundays CEO Craig Turner said the results weren't surprising.

"The reality is the Whitsundays is an aspirational destination people want to come to," he said.

"Looking at the calibre of the tourism industry as a whole we have the best of the best, our industry punches above it's weight to give visitors an amazing holiday," he said.

First place was claimed by the Gold Coast, closely followed by the Sunshine Coast in second, Great Ocean Road in third and Cairns was fourth.

Wotif.com travel specialist Kirsty La Bruiny said the Whitsunday region had bounced back from the cyclone strongly.

"Many local tourism operators (were) open for business this Easter long weekend and we encourage Aussies to continue to holiday and support the region into the rest of 2017," she said.

Hamilton Island remains on the top of most Australians list when it comes to island destinations with 53% singling it out as the island of choice, compared to 43% for Fraser Island.

Trailing the Whitsundays in the top ten was the Central Coast of NSW (6), Byron Bay (7), Wollongong (8), Hunter Valley (9) and the Mornington Peninsula (10).

Topics:  hamilton island tourism whitsundays whitsundays wotif

