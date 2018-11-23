The Whitsundays recognises White Ribbon Day

White Ribbon Day, taking place today, highlights the issues surrounding violence against women and what can be done to wipe it out.

ON AVERAGE, one woman a week is murdered by her current or former partner.

These shocking statistics were published by White Ribbon Australia as more than 50 women died in Australia as a result of domestic violence this year.

White Ribbon Day, taking place today (November 23), highlights the issues surrounding violence against women and what can be done to wipe it out.

Homelessness was among one of many concerns as 72,000 women, 34,000 children and 9,000 men reportedly sought homelessness services due to family violence between 2016-17.

Other data showed one in four women have experienced emotional abuse by a current or former partner since the age of 15, one in five women have experienced sexual violence since the age of 15, and almost 40 per cent of women continued to experience violence from their partner while temporarily separated.

Whitsunday Counselling and Support CEO Wayne Horwood said when it comes to the question of domestic violence prevalence, more information can provide the confidence for victims to come forward.

"The National trend has been that the more this has been delivered for people to stand up and say it's not okay, no means no and violence is not acceptable in a relationship structure, the more people are willing to stand up and support it,” Mr Horwood said.

He encouraged men to be actively involved in White Ribbon Day and in preventing family violence.

"I think the main over-arching statement out of all of this is that wearing the white ribbon is not just about promoting the fight against domestic violence. It's about men standing up as role models and saying it's not okay and no means no. If we see it, we call it out,” Mr Horwood said.