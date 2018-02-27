The Whitsundays welcomes the Norwegian Jewel

THE Whitsundays welcomed the Norwegian Jewel and its 2500 passengers at the weekend for the first time.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford boarded the prestigious ship to exchange commemorative plaques, acknowledging how important the ship visiting the Whitsundays is.

Captain Kenneth and the crew provided Cr Clifford with the royal treatment as a sign of appreciation for the region's warm welcome of the ship.

For the past eight years Cr Clifford said, "whenever a new ship arrives in our waters and the people come ashore its a tradition to exchange plaques with the captain”.

Councillor Jan Clifford approaches the Norwegian Jewel.

"It's really good economically, 2000 people came ashore, many saying they'll be back back for a longer holiday next time,” she said.

"The tourism benefits spread wider than Airlie beach, tourists visited Proserpine museum and Hamilton Island,” Cr Clifford said.

The plaque gifted to the region will eventually be displayed in the council chambers once they are re-built.

Councillor Jan Clifford aboard the Norwegian Jewel on Sunday February 25.

"We can expect to see more vessels, the fact we make a big fuss about them goes a long way, we make ourselves available to welcome them which is important for the region as a whole,” she said.