Wiggles split shocks fans

Emma and Lachlan split two years after walking down the aisle.

Emma and Lachlan split two years after walking down the aisle.

THE Wiggles power couple Emma Watkins and Lachlan Gillespie have announced their separation - dropping the news on fans like a hot potato.

The colourful duo, who were married for two years, confirmed the split in a statement released today.

"We have, and continue to share, the most beautiful life together, but we wanted to let you know that privately for the last six months we have been navigating through a trial separation, and we have made the decision to separate as a couple," Watkins and Gillespie told The Daily Telegraph.

The pair reveal plans for their future with the band in an official statement.

"Throughout that period, we have performed hundreds of shows together and that is always a continued source of joy for us both.

"We have embraced this as a very positive change in our relationship. Our incredible friendship has been strengthened throughout this time and what we have discovered is that, more than ever, first and foremost we love and adore performing as Emma and Lachy in The Wiggles and having the privilege of celebrating this happiness with extraordinary families around the world."

While the pair are separating in their personal lives, they confirmed they would continue performing together in The Wiggles.

"We have chosen a different path to travel in our personal lives, but please know that we are stronger than ever and we can't wait to see you at a show soon. We will not be commenting beyond this, and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy."

‘ … We continue to share the most beautiful life together’ … the pair confirm the split.

Better known to fans as the yellow and purple members of The Wiggles, Watkins and Gillespie married in April 2016 in Bowral. Recently, Watkins revealed her battle with endometriosis and took time off the band's tour to undergo surgery.

The pair made headlines in June last year when they sold their Wollstonecraft home, amid rumours they were expecting their first child.