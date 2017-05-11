The world will see Whitsundays open again

THEY'VE helped deliver images of Whitehaven Beach and Hamilton Island across the globe and now Tourism Australia has visited the Whitsundays to show the region would not be forgotten following Cyclone Debbie.

"This is a key part of the world that we focus on,” managing director for Tourism Australia John O'Sullivan said from Airlie Beach last night.

Mr O'Sullivan toured the Whitsunday islands and Airlie Beach on Wednesday and met with local tourism operators at a function at Fish D'vine to discuss how Tourism Australia would help the Whitsundays and ensure the destination remained one of the jewels in the crown of the Australian tourism industry.

Following a recent announcement of a Tourism and Events Queensland $1 million marketing campaign, Tourism Australia has matched the $1 million package, which will focus primarily on marketing the region.

Tourism Australia received a further $500,000 in the Federal Budget, of which Mr O'Sullivan said a large portion would focus on the Whitsundays.

"When the region is back up and going again, we'll bring international media into the region and say look, the Whitsundays is open for business and continuing to trade. Cyclone Debbie is now a distant memory,” he said.

WELCOME BACK: The recent Tourism Whitsundays and Tourism and Events Queensland 'Welcome Back' national ad campaign from Whitehaven Beach.

The Whitsundays will also feature prominently at the Australian Tourism Exchange, a national trade show held in Sydney next week where buyers from around the world will be able to hear from operators.

"(We'll be saying) the best thing that people can do to assist with recovery is continue booking their holidays, continue booking their clients to the place.

"As I saw (during my trip) it's getting back on its feet and while there's still a lot to do the best thing we can all do is say, 'look continue with your plans' and make sure they still come.”

The other important initiative Tourism Australia will push for the Whitsundays is bringing international media to the region to show the world it is truly 'open for business.'

Mr O'Sullivan had one message for local tourism operators - the cavalry had arrived.

"We're here to help you,” he said.

"We're a big platform. Internationally we have very big social media channels. We work in 15 of our key markets that attract visitors to Australia and we're here to assist you in telling the story about the region irrespective of whether you are or aren't operating at the moment.

"We're here to help you tell your story around the world.”