The world’s wildest party spots

THE world's best party destinations have been revealed - where you can rave on the sand to world-class DJs and let loose under full moons.

From Thailand to Spain, Beach-Inspector.com sent testers out to carry out the tough job of trying out the best parties in the sunniest locations, and report back.

They collected data on several criteria such as beach quality, sanitary facilities and beach setting - in order to decide which beaches are worthy of the title of 'Best Party Beaches in the World'.

This is what the experts picked out.

PLAYA D'EN BOSSA, IBIZA, SPAIN

Ibiza is well-known to have some of the best night-life in the world and Playa d'en Bossa is home to several world-class nightclubs that regularly host famous DJs.

Their longstanding reputation as a party hub in Ibiza is why Beach Inspectors awarded Playa d'en Bossa a 10/10 for partying - cementing it as a must for party animals from across the globe.

HAAD YUAN BEACH, KOH PHANGAN, THAILAND

Koh Phangan has long been the destination for revellers seeking an unforgettable party.

With Haad Yuan Beach, nestled in between the coast and the lush jungle, it is one of the most popular destinations for party animals all thanks to the legendary full moon parties that take place there.

Full moon parties often go on into the early hours of the morning as revellers dance into the next day.

GOLDEN SANDS CENTRAL BEACH, THE BULGARIAN RIVIERA, BULGARIA

You wouldn't expect to head to Bulgaria for your summer beach holiday, but you might have to think again because Golden Sands Beach has been awarded a 10/10 for partying by Beach Inspectors.

As you might expect, the sand there is golden - and so is the night-life. People come from all over Europe to experience partying on the Bulgarian Riviera and Golden Sands is one of the most popular destinations for party seekers.

PLAYA DE PALMA, MAJORCA, SPAIN

Beach Inspectors have named another Spanish beach in the top party beaches in the world - Playa de Palma is the longest and perhaps the most notorious beach in Majorca.

Playa de Palma is a favourite for young thrillseekers seeking a sun-soaked getaway and memorable parties.

HAAD RIN BEACH, KOH PANANG, THAILAND

The famous outdoor Full Moon Party at the public Haad Rin Beach.

Another entry from Thailand, Haad Rin is also known for its legendary full moon parties.

In peak season, anywhere between 30,000 and 60,000 people flock to the area to experience the renowned festivities.

At the busiest times, such as New Year's, thousands of revellers will travel to Haad Rin for the celebrations.

Haad Rin, Ko Phangan.

This story originally appeared on The Sun and was republished with permission.