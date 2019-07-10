‘The world’s best player’: Origin player ratings
Find out who starred, who flopped and who proved they're the best in the world in an incredible Origin decider as the stars shone in a classic showdown at ANZ Stadium.
NEW SOUTH WALES
1 James Tedesco 9
Produced his trademark running game while he grabbed two brilliant tries. Hand him the Player of the Series award. The world's best player.
2 Blake Ferguson 8
Safe under the high ball and made plenty of metres coming out of trouble.
3 Tom Trbojevic 6
Came up with an early mistake but tried hard all night to make amends
4 Jack Wighton 7
Showed his class on the edges while he was reliable in defence.
5 Josh Addo-Carr 6
Never stopped with his blinding speed.
6 James Maloney 5
Heavily involved but final plays on sets lacked polish at stages while his poor defence in second half led to a Queensland try.
7 Mitchell Pearce 6
Kept busy with plenty of running metres and involvement in attack while he worked tirelessly in defence but kicking game could have found the grass more often.
8 Daniel Saifiti 6
Set a powerful precedent upfront for the Blues.
9 Damien Cook 9
Explosive out of dummy half and set up NSW's first try to Vaughan with his slick passing before scoring a sensational solo try in the second. Throw in a ton of tackles and the South Sydney star was a standout.
10 David Klemmer 7
Picked up where he left off from his Game 1 performance. Plenty of metres to keep the Blues on the front foot.
11 Boyd Cordner 7
Typical Cordner . Effort, energy, never stops in attack and defence.
12 Tyson Frizell 7
Busy in defence but could have seen more in attack.
13 Jake Trbojevic 7
Classic Jake. Never stopped in attack or defence.
14 Dale Finucane 6
This bloke is an old-school toiler. Great in defence.
15 Paul Vaughan 7
Strong first-half try and plenty of effort in attack and defence.
16 Cameron Murray 7
Awesome off the bench. A great steal and huge impact with his running game.
17 Wade Graham 6
Came off the bench in the second half and did a job before leaving early due to injury.
TOTAL - 116
QUEENSLAND
1 Cameron Munster 8
Queensland's most dangerous player. Muster looked awesome from fullback with his elusive running game.
2 Corey Oates 5
Quiet game by his standards while he also came up with a few mistakes
3 Moses Mbye 6
Handled the move to the centres well but lacked spark in attack
4 Will Chambers 7
The veteran centre looked dangerous every time he touched the football
5 Dane Gagai 6
He has played better Origin games and could have got involved more
6 Corey Norman 6
A solid Origin debut. Produced a great grubber kick for Queensland's first try but couldn't back it up in the second half.
7 Daly Cherry-Evans 7
Tried his guts out but he didn't receive many chances to stamp his authority.
8 Joe Ofahengaue 6
Worked hard but not the Maroons' best forward.
9 Ben Hunt 7
Created drama for the Blues from dummy half while his defence was bruising.
10 Josh Papalii 8
Sensational. The big man was brilliant with and without the ball.
11 Felise Kaufusi 6
Kept the Blues honest on the edges.
12 Ethan Lowe 7
Produced a heap of tackles, kicked goals and came up with a huge charge down on Maloney in the second half. He should be proud of his debut.
13 Josh McGuire 8
Loves the Origin stage. A standout in defence and snared a crucial second half try.
14 Michael Morgan 6
Performed well before leaving the field with concussion.
15 Christian Welch 6
Solid on debut in attack and defence.
16 Tim Glasby 5
Did his best in limited time on the field.
17 David Fifita 6
Came on and made a difference with his energy and effort.
TOTAL: 110