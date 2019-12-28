The year that was

Take a look at the stories that shaped the Whitsundays in 2019.

1. Islands re-open after devastation of Debbie

BOTH Hayman Island and Daydream Island were back and better than ever two years after the respective islands were severely damaged by Cyclone Debbie.

2. Adani given approval

ADANI’S controversial Carmichael coal mine was approved after nine years of red tape.

3. Wedding industry bands together after shock liquidation

SEVERAL businesses from across the Whitsundays came to the rescue for almost 40 couples after Wedding Planners Whitsundays went into liquidation in October this year.

4. Long-awaited opening of Airlie Beach Foreshore

THE multimillion-dollar development of the Airlie Beach Foreshore culminated in a spectacular re-opening following nine months spent out of action.

Mayor Andrew Willcox and Cr Jan Clifford at the Airlie Beach Foreshore. Image: Georgia Simpson

5. Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan expelled

MR COSTIGAN was expelled by the Liberal National Party in February in the wake of harassment allegations levelled against him.

6. New entertainment complex destined for Proserpine

PLANS for a new entertainment complex in Proserpine were unveiled with construction pegged to begin some time next year.

7. Englishmen bitten by shark

TWO British tourists were attacked by a shark while snorkelling at Hook Passage in October and expressed their gratitude for all in the Whitsundays who helped them in the wake of the attack.

8. Region farewelled Peter Faust

ONE of the Whitsunday’s most influential figures was farewelled by the community in September.

9. ‘Miracle’ tot takes first steps

CANNONVALE youngster Oceana Little defied the odds taking her first steps unassisted after cranio-surgery.

10. Aquaculture expansion brings jobs to the region

SEAFOOD giant Tassal was given the green light on their $30 million third stage expansion, bringing with it 50 extra jobs to the Whitsundays.

11. ‘Game-changing’ superyacht laws

THE Special Recreational Vessels Bill was passed on December 5 meaning superyachts can now more easily and cheaply enter Australian waters.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen, Whitsunday state LNP candidate Amanda Camm and Coral Sea Marina owner Paul Darrouzet at the marina celebrating legislation removing import duties for superyachts. Image: Deborah Friend

12. Wetsunday was born

AFTER being fed up with footage of Cyclone Debbie being shown whenever there was a weather story in the Whitsundays, Kevin Collins gathered a group of 100 residents to descend of Abell Point Marina to celebrate the monsoon.

13. Cedar Creek Falls shooting

TWO police officers fired their guns after a man accused of lighting fires near Cedar Creek Falls allegedly rammed his car into police.

14. Canegrowers rally against regulations

MORE than 100 Whitsunday canegrowers gathered to discuss controversial reef regulations following the approval of an inquiry into whether farming and water quality adversely affect the reef.

15. Shute Harbour Road funding

$7.4 MILLION was committed for upgrades to Shute Harbour Rd at Hamilton Plains under the state government’s Roads and Transport program after the Federal Government announced $29.6 million in funding to the flood-plagued road.

16. Police officers shoot man in Bowen

A MAN who was allegedly armed was shot by police. He is accused of smashing through the back doors of the Bowen Police Station in October.

17. Proserpine author’s success

WITHIN 24 hours of its release, Proserpine woman Pagan Malcolm’s book Lanterns in the Sky was listed in the top 100 in the young adult categories for dark fantasy and contemporary novels.

Proserpine author Pagan Malcolm launched into the charts with her book Lanterns in the Sky. Image: Supplied

18. For all creatures great and small

ANIMAL Rescue Whitsundays opened its doors thanks to Whitsundays resident Christina della Valle.

19. Major milestone for Airlie Beach youngster

AIRLIE Beach resident Connor Howse marked five years cancer free after being diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma at age 3.

20. Nurse honoured in state awards

PROSERPINE palliative care nurse Linda Williscroft won the Queensland award for Excellence in the Residential Aged Care category of the Palliative Care in Queensland Annual Awards.

