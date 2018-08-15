Menu
Login
A young boy’s fighting for life after a freak accident at a city primary school. Source: Twitter
A young boy’s fighting for life after a freak accident at a city primary school. Source: Twitter
News

Boy fell at school, fighting for life

by Shireen Khalil
15th Aug 2018 7:10 PM

A NINE-YEAR-OLD boy is fighting for his life in hospital after an accident at his primary school.

Emergency crews raced to Adelaide's Sturt Street School around lunchtime today after the student tripped and fell suffering a serious injury, 7 News Adelaide reports.

He was rushed to the Women's and Children's Hospital where he is in a critical condition.

Police including forensics officers and detectives have been at the school investigating throughout the afternoon.

More to come

Top Stories

    Iconic trail run attracts interstate runners to the region

    Iconic trail run attracts interstate runners to the region

    News RUN the Great Whitsunday Trail is back for its 12th year welcoming trail runners from near and far to experience the Whitsundays.

    Theatre plagued by 'seemingly endless compliance issues'

    Theatre plagued by 'seemingly endless compliance issues'

    News No end in sight to cyclone damaged cultural hall reopening.

    Council public jetty rules has cruising yachties frustrated

    Council public jetty rules has cruising yachties frustrated

    News Council public jetty rules has cruising boaties frustrated.

    Multi-million dollar home-buyers target the Whitsundays

    Multi-million dollar home-buyers target the Whitsundays

    News Aqua and Villa Botanica sold for six figure sums.

    Local Partners