THEFT: A number of thefts have police scratching their heads

POLICE have been kept busy over the past week, as they investigate a string of unusual thefts in the region.

What could have been a delicious dinner of fresh crabs has turned into an expensive crabbing expedition for one man.

Police said the man had set his correctly marked crab pots among mangroves in Woodwark on October 10 about 5.15pm.

When he returned to check on them later in the day, the ropes that tied the pots down were cut, and the two crab pots were gone.

Police are investigating the matter and ask anyone with information to come forward.

On the same day, in a separate incident, $300 worth of coins were stolen from a coin-operated washing machine in Airlie Beach.

Police said CCTV footage showed an overweight man about 180cm tall with dark hair and a beard using a key or similar implement to crack open the coin slot on October 10 at 5.20pm, and then taking the coins.

Police are hoping to speak to the man, to assist them with their inquiries.

Two days later in another separate incident, a garden hose and fittings were stolen from a Stewart Dr address in Cannonvale.

Police said the owners noticed the garden hose and fittings from the front of the home were missing on October 12, about 3.30pm.

Police are following up inquiries.

A day later, 13 paper cups were stolen from a popular fast food restaurant, all in the name of the game.

Police said CCTV footage showed the person had distracted staff at the Paluma Rd Mcdonald's, before stealing 13 paper cups from the drink dispenser on October 13 about 6.40pm.

The stolen cups were found some distance away, with police noticing the "peel and win" stickers for the McDonald's Monopoly game promotion had all been removed from the cups.

Police are investigating the incident.