THEFT: Cannonvale business targeted

Police are investigating the alleged theft of three propellers have been stolen from a business in McIntosh Dr, Cannonvale.

A FENCE has been scaled and specific tools have been used to remove propellers from their engines, in an alleged theft at a Cannonvale business.

Police said a person unlawfully entered the premises on McIntosh Drive between 5.15pm on July 10, and 7am on July 11.

The alleged thief has climbed the rear fence and searched the yard before taking three stainless polished propellers, police said.

The rear fence has then once again been navigated by the person to leave the compound with the propellers.

Investigations by local police are continuing.

Anyone with information which may assist is encouraged to contact police as soon as possible.

If you witness any suspicious behaviour, please report the matter promptly.

Quote this reference number: QP1901329656