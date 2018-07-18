Theft out of frustration

A MT JULIAN man who lost the boat he lived on in Tropical Cyclone Debbie pleaded guilty in Proserpine Magistrates Court on Monday to stealing the tools of a business owner he believed was responsible for his insurance woes.

The court heard former architect Geoff Thomas Hines, 69, had moved to Airlie Beach from Melbourne to retire when his boat broke down prior to last year's cyclone.

Fisher Dore lawyer Antoinette Morton said Hines was unable to insure his boat before the natural disaster because he was waiting on an engine from a local business.

When Hines tried to serve the business owner with civil court paper work he could not find the man at his business or home and in his frustration decided to take some power tools from the business owner's Dingo Beach address.

The father of three was said to be living in his car after the cyclone and suffering from depression.

Magistrate Simon Young cited Hines' early plea, co-operation with police and the fact the tools were returned when sentencing him to a 12-month good behaviour bond with $1000 recognisance.

No conviction was recorded.