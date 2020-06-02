Then and now: Bird’s Fish Bar unveils post renovation pics

Then and now: Bowen Fisherman's Seafood Company shopfront in 1983.

OPENING the doors in 1983, Bowen Fishermans Seafood Company has changed a lot over the years and is now in the final stage of its latest renovation.

Although there are some updates to the business’ Bird’s Fish Bar shopfront, which manager Chloe Bauer is keeping tight-lipped about, the first stages are complete and have re-opened to the public.

The new, updated interior of the shop is far larger than the previous space, with beautiful new illustrated menus, new refrigerators and a neon-lit Bird’s Fish Bar feature wall.

The dream behind Bowen Fisherman’s Seafood Company was always to have the fish and chip shop at the front, however eventually the thriving business began to outgrow the original space, Mrs Bauer said.

“The reason behind the renovations was… It was always the family plan of my grandfather and father to have the fish and chip shop at the front, but we outgrew the shop,” she said.

“With the renovations we’ve created more room for customers and also for ourselves, to make it a more productive space, and flow better, now you can walk straight through the front and, once we open for diners, through to the back to sit down.”

With COVID restrictions meaning they were restricted to takeaways only, Mrs Bauer said it seemed like an ideal time to get some renovations done to help with the flow and productivity of the shop.

Mrs Bauer said although they were still waiting to unveil the new dine-in section at the rear of the shop, they had re-opened the front for takeaway and were now open to show off their new shopfront.

Mrs Bauer said they were excited to unveil the rest of the renovations and resume full trade but remained secretive about exactly what they had planned.

Bowen's Birds Fish Bar has a brand new shop, with more renovations still to be unveiled.

“So we haven’t opened the dine-in section just yet. We’re still remaining closed to dine-in, we’re using it as a chance to finish the renovation work,” she said.

“We are dying to open up. I know a lot of people have been missing us and we’ve been missing them.

“We don’t have a time frame yet, as soon as we have the work done and the restrictions are eased a bit more, we’ll be opening.

“We’re just really excited to be back to trading at all.”