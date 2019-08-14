There are some changes to this iconic Whitsunday landmark

Well worth the hike, the swirling sands from Hill Inlet lookout.

SWEEPING vistas of our swirling turquoise waters, with hues that change with the tides are famous the world over.

They're the views of Hill Inlet, and people come from all corners of the globe to drink in the incredible sights.

Hill Inlet in the Whitsundays is located at the northern end of Whitehaven Beach on Whitsunday Island.

Changes to Hill Inlet Lookout access: Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service advises that public access to the Hill Inlet lookouts will be temporarily reversed due to walking track construction being undertaken from 14 August to 26 August 2019.… https://t.co/4lzIup9pl4 #qldparks — Qld park alerts (@QldParkAlerts) August 13, 2019

The walking track will be under construction from today until August 26, with the upgrades being part of the Whitsunday Island investment package - an initiative to improve tourism and recreation opportunities post Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

A statement from the Queensland Department of Environment and Science stated while all three lookouts would remain open during the track's construction phase, public access to the famous lookout will be temporarily reversed.

Trekkers will enter and exit from the southern lookout exit point for the duration of the works.

Tender access to the Tongue Point trail head remains the same, according to the statement.