‘There are ways to kill it’: Rapist to pregnant stepdaughter

A Brisbane man who sexually abused his young stepdaughter over six years, hitting her in the stomach when fell pregnant with his child, will remain behind bars after losing an appeal.

Judge Deborah Richards sentenced the 42-year-old to 15 years' jail for the violent sexual offending which she described as "callous, violent and persistent".

The stepfather's horrific assaults began when the girl was just 10, the Brisbane District Court was told at his sentence hearing in May last year.

The court heard distressing details of how he would force her to perform oral sex on him.

When she turned 12 he began anally and vaginally raping her almost every day, sometimes dragging her into bedrooms by her hair.

When she told her stepfather that she was five-months pregnant with his child he said there were "ways to kill it" and began slapping her stomach and pushing against her with his fists.

Despite the assault the girl gave birth to a boy when she was 15.

Judge Richards said the violent rapes continued "through protest, committed in front of a small child" until December 20, 2016 when the girl bravely fled the house and made a statement to Queensland Police.

In a victim impact statement given to the court, the woman, now 20, said the abuse wrecked her life.

She told the court she "wants to disappear and never come back" and was struggling as a single mother left to pay child support.

For his heinous offending, Judge Richards sentenced the stepfather to 15 years' jail but he appealed this sentence arguing that it was "manifestly excessive".

The Court of Appeal unanimously agreed to dismiss the appeal this month, upholding the sentence made by Judge Richards.

*For 24-hour support phone Queensland's DVConnect on 1800 811 811 or MensLine on 1800 600 636, NSW's Domestic Violence Line on 1800 656 463 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT (1800 737 732).

Originally published as 'There are ways to kill it': Rapist's words to pregnant stepdaughter