Harvey Wade, 92, on the road to recovery after alleged attack at Freds Pass
Crime

’Blood everywhere’: 92-year-old recovering after alleged attack

by Natasha Emeck
3rd Feb 2021 7:20 AM
A 92-YEAR-OLD man has been left with a fractured nose and face full of bruises after allegedly being brutally beaten by a teenager at the Freds Pass Markets on the weekend.

Tumbling Waters resident Harvey Wade suffered substantial injures as the result of an alleged attack involving a 16-year-old boy at the market grounds on Saturday.

His daughter Karen McEwin, who sells chickens at the markets, said she and her father had just parked their car to set up her stall at 5.30am when Mr Wade was allegedly attacked.

"Without provocation, the boy opened the passenger side door of the car and starting hitting my dad while he was still strapped in," she said.

"The boy left and started walking towards some ladies who were on the other side of the grounds, so I yelled out to warn them.

"That's when he came back and started hitting my dad again, landing about six punches to his head - there was blood everywhere."

The 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

He appeared in the Youth Justice Court on Monday and was remanded in custody until Friday for a bail application hearing.

Ms McEwin said she feared that if her father, who often uses a wheelchair, had been outside the car during the alleged attack things could have been much worse.

"He's frail; I could have lost him," she said.

"Thankfully dad's on the mend now, but he still finds it painful to move his face, making it a struggle to eat."

Despite the frightening incident, Ms McEwin and her father will be back at the Freds Pass Markets again on Saturday.

Market co-ordinator Chris Johnson said he was relieved to hear that Mr Wade was up and about again.

"What happened to Harvey was just terrible," he said.

"We haven't seen an incident of anti-social behaviour like this before at the markets, it was a one-off thing."

Ms McEwin said she was grateful to everyone who has reached out to offer them help and support.

"It's hard to comprehend why someone would attack dad; he's the most cheerful, go lucky guy."

Mr Wade's family has asked that no photos of his badly injured face be published.

