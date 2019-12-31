Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire gutted the old Bowen Coke Works building last night.
A fire gutted the old Bowen Coke Works building last night.
News

‘There was no way of salvaging it’: Coke works gutted

Deborah Friend
31st Dec 2019 11:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FIRE in the old Bowen Coke Works this morning has left the building gutted.

Three fire crews attended the fire at the abandoned industrial complex, on the corner of Powell and Norris streets, about 12.30am, and the fire was extinguished by about 2.30am.

“It was quite a large building and there was quite a bit of smoke,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said.

“The fire was fully involved, there was no way of salvaging it.”

A fire gutted the old Bowen Coke Works building last night.
A fire gutted the old Bowen Coke Works building last night.

Glencore closed the Bowen Coke Works, in 2016, saying that the operation, which historically provided feedstock for the Mount Isa Mines lead smelter for almost a century, could no longer operate competitively in the market.

The Queensland Ambulance Service attended the fire but were not needed and no one was taken to hospital.

A fire gutted the old Bowen Coke Works building last night.
A fire gutted the old Bowen Coke Works building last night.

Police are currently at the scene, as well as fire investigators and police scientific officers, and at the time of publication investigations were ongoing.

Sergeant Craig Shepherd of Bowen Police said it was a routine investigation.

“We are always involved in fires – it’s a routine investigation to establish whether it was natural causes, or something more suspicious,” he said.

A fire gutted the old Bowen Coke Works building last night.
A fire gutted the old Bowen Coke Works building last night.
bowen bowen coke works building fire fire queensland fire and emergency services qfes
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        13 criminal cases that shocked the Whitsundays in 2019

        premium_icon 13 criminal cases that shocked the Whitsundays in 2019

        News A cold case reopened, two police shootings and other high-profile incidents put before the court.

        Investigation launched into abandoned building fire

        premium_icon Investigation launched into abandoned building fire

        News Investigators are looking into the cause of a fire which engulfed an abandoned...

        Couple sells business after battling cancer twice

        premium_icon Couple sells business after battling cancer twice

        News Popular Airlie Beach couple sell successful business to spend more time together...

        Day trips to Daydream temporarily cancelled

        premium_icon Day trips to Daydream temporarily cancelled

        News All pre-booked tours during the period have been called off.