‘There was no way of salvaging it’: Coke works gutted

A fire gutted the old Bowen Coke Works building last night.

A FIRE in the old Bowen Coke Works this morning has left the building gutted.

Three fire crews attended the fire at the abandoned industrial complex, on the corner of Powell and Norris streets, about 12.30am, and the fire was extinguished by about 2.30am.

“It was quite a large building and there was quite a bit of smoke,” a Queensland Fire and Emergency Service spokesperson said.

“The fire was fully involved, there was no way of salvaging it.”

Glencore closed the Bowen Coke Works, in 2016, saying that the operation, which historically provided feedstock for the Mount Isa Mines lead smelter for almost a century, could no longer operate competitively in the market.

The Queensland Ambulance Service attended the fire but were not needed and no one was taken to hospital.

Police are currently at the scene, as well as fire investigators and police scientific officers, and at the time of publication investigations were ongoing.

Sergeant Craig Shepherd of Bowen Police said it was a routine investigation.

“We are always involved in fires – it’s a routine investigation to establish whether it was natural causes, or something more suspicious,” he said.