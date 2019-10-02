Menu
There's a new free camping spot in the Whitsundays

Georgia Simpson
2nd Oct 2019 4:50 PM
AFTER snagging a barra, people will now be able to unroll their swags at Lake Proserpine, and it's just in time for the long weekend.

The much anticipated upgrades of recreational facilities at the famous fishing spot are well underway, and from Friday, free 72-hour lakeside camping will be available.

Adventurers should note the extra toilet block and shower camping amenities are currently under construction - RV's and campers utilising the area will need to be self-sufficient or alternatively, the existing amenities to the north of the camping area can be utilised.

Works on access upgrades and the construction of three pontoons are also on track for completion before Christmas.

Whitsunday Regional Council Mayor Andrew Willcox said he was very proud that council had worked hard to negotiate a lease with SunWater.

"The lake has untapped potential to be an international drawcard for anglers looking for the ultimate fishing experience and offers the best chances of landing metre plus size barra anywhere in Australia," Cr Willcox said.

"Fishing is the largest driver of domestic leisure tourism nationally and we aim to cement Lake Proserpine's reputation as the Heart of Barra Fishing," Mayor Willcox said.

Cr Willcox said stage 1 of the project woudl include a pontoon, new car parks, toilets and showers, and a washdown facility, as well as the free camping.

"Our ultimate aim is to make Lake Proserpine a tourism hotspot and fishing mecca nationally and internationally," he said.

Deputy Mayor John Collins said council had developed a clear vision for establishing and improving recreational and tourist facilities at Lake Proserpine and had pro-actively leveraged external funding opportunities.

"The Lake Proserpine Master Plan is an exciting step toward making Proserpine an even stronger regional town within the Whitsunday region," Cr Collins said.

"This is just the boost Proserpine needs as this investment in infrastructure means more jobs for our community."

camping lake proserpine peter faust dam whitsunday regional council
