There's a new off-leash dog beach in the Whitsundays

Both Vincent Forman (2) and Whitsunday's cutest cavoodle, Frankie Little can play at the eastern end of Shingley Beach, located in Airlie Beach.

Both Vincent Forman (2) and Whitsunday's cutest cavoodle, Frankie Little can play at the eastern end of Shingley Beach, located in Airlie Beach. Georgia Simpson

WHITSUNDAY residents now have another place where they can let their dogs off the leash.

Whitsunday Regional Council has announced that from next Monday, July 15, the eastern end of Shingley Beach will be a full-time off-leash area, meaning that residents will be able to let their dogs run free at any time of the day.

It will be a six month trial and was announced at the Council's ordinary meeting on Wednesday.

Division 1 councillor Jan Clifford said she was very happy to be able to put forward the motion for the off-leash beach.

"We don't have a lot of beach areas in the Airlie Beach and Cannonvale area, that also don't have a parks and playgrounds associated with them,” Cr Clifford said.

"I sat down for a few hours at Shingley Beach and noticed that the eastern end of the beach wasn't used much by the general public. However, it was a very inviting area for dogs.

"There is a clear line of deviation on the beach and we will also have signs up to tell dog owners where they will need to re-leash their animals.”

Cr Clifford said it was important to her to make sure that the beach was available for dog owners to use at all times of the day.

"For example, we know there's shift workers who don't fit into the 9-5 work schedule who might want to take their dog for a run on the beach.

"The trial of a dog off-leash area at the eastern end of Cannonvale Beach is only available between 5am and 8am, and 5pm and 8pm, so this opens up an area that can be used all day.”