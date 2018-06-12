There's something for everyone at Show Whitsunday, 2018

SHOW TIME: Show Whitsunday will be back on June 22 at Proserpine Showgrounds.

IT'S NOT every day you see death-defying motorcycle stunts, fearsome reptiles and fireworks on the same day, but Show Whitsunday is presenting all that and more at Proserpine Showgrounds on June 22-23.

Show President, Donna Rogers said that Show Whitsunday will be an action-packed event with the focus on families.

"The Show is one of the few events in our region that is based on tradition. A tradition based on over 100 years of history,” Ms Rogers said.

"The Show was instigated to ensure local families got to meet up once a year in a social setting. This tradition still brings families and friends together at the show to enjoy its many entertainments and events.”

Crowd-favourite El Jay is returning with his crew to pull off a high-risk, freestyle motorcycle stunt show that will have you sitting on the edge of your seat with excitement and roaring with laughter at the same time.

Meet and learn about lizards, snakes and crocodiles at Luke's Reptile Kingdom pavilion which has Queensland's largest interactive reptile display.

The kids can burn off steam in thrilling show rides, play dodgem cars, hold adorable animals from Melville's Baby Animal Farm and enjoy fairy floss and waffles.

Mel and Riley Bye with Greg Bray enjoying the 2017 Show Whitsunday. Peter Carruthers

There's even something for the anglers who can go on an underwater journey with the Berkley Super Fishing Tank display.

The 14000litre tank with up to 20 live fish gives viewers a crash course on angling including catch and release techniques and gear tips for first timers.

The fireworks demonstration on Friday evening is sure to be the ultimate highlight for many after browsing various events throughout the day.

Ms Rogers said that the Show will be a stand-out event for everyone in the community.

"Whether you're interested in Side Show Alley, the show jumping, the woodchop, or even grabbing a great deal from one of the car dealerships on display, or just having a drink at the Bar - Show Whitsunday has something for everyone.”

DETAILS